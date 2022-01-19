Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Adish Vaidya Thrown Out of House by Girlfriend

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 fame Adish Vaidya is in the news for his love life. He keeps sharing pictures and videos with his girlfriend Revati Lele on Instagram. Recently he has shared a video with her. From the clip it looks like Revati has thrown Adish out of the house in anger. Don’t get surprised, this is just a fun video.

In the clip he can be seen chopping in the kitchen. Suddenly an avocado is thrown at him and there is a sound of some utensils falling. Then Adish says Avocado in a funny way. After this his girlfriend comes in front of the camera and asks him to leave the house. In the end of the video it is seen that he is thrown out of the house.

In the caption of the video Adish wrote, “Please tell me I did it better than Nusr_et". He also wrote that “P.S-Those who know about Nusret get the joke". Nusret is actually a Turkish chef whose funny ways of preparing and seasoning meat have created a buzz on social media and many memes have been made on him. A small note has been written on the video as well which says that “When you start thinking of yourself as Nusret #saltbae… You are left neither with salt nor your BAE”.

Fans have posted a lot of comments on it. One of the users said, “You both are just cuties", while another one wrote that the last one was amazing. A third user commented that everyone’s condition becomes like this only. Many users have also expressed their views using laughing and heart emoticons.

