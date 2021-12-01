Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Jay-Gayatri Friendship Comes to End, New Developments Soon

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi is currently underway and it’s one place where the dynamics among the members of the house change every passing minute.

In recent episodes, viewers have witnessed a growing rift between contestants who were earlier friends. Vishal and Vikas, for instance, had a huge and heated argument, as did Gayatri and Meera. Vishal and Sonali also stopped talking to each other. And amid all this, Jay and Gayatri’s friendship also broke, following which he nominated her for eviction. Today, he will be seen complaining to Utkash and Meera about Gayatri’s behaviour.

Jay will be seen discussing with the two that others take credit for all the work that they do. Meera says the same thing happened last week. Jay replied “Shouldn’t you have invested in a different member then? It’s the same thing." You would have got better results then, he said.

“I would have invested in Vishal, who would have stood by you firmly. You don’t need support today, but someday you might. When someone stands up for you, it feels like they are your family.” To this, Meera replies that she didn’t need anyone.

Jay further said, “If you speak against us today, then we will understand that it is a mistake to confide in front of 40 people. This leads to opponents using our weaknesses as our weapons.”

This is surely a very interesting development, which will have the viewers glued to their seats. While the show has been lacking excitement in the last few weeks, the new dynamics in the house will surely change that.

