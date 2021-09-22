Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Kamya Panjabi Slams Contestant Sneha Wagh for Claims of 'Torture' in Second Marriage

TV actor Sneha Wagh became a household name with her popular daily soap, Jyoti. She essayed the titular role and her acting chops and beauty were hailed by the audiences. The actress is currently a part of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Though Sneha has been climbing the ladder of success in her professional life, her personal life on the contrary has went through major ups and downs. The actress has been through two failed marriages, therefore, she believes that marriage is not meant for her. Sneha was first married at the age of 19 to Avishkar Darvhekar and later in 2015, she tied the knot for the second time with an interior designer Anurag Solanki. Darvhekar is also a contestant in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Amid her entry in Bigg Boss, one of her old interviews has surfaced online wherein she had spoken about her failed marriages. However, Sneha’s comments on her second marriage have irked actor Kamya Panjabi. Kamya took to Twitter, sharing an image of the statement, and lashed out at Sneha for allegedly blaming Solanki for torturing her. Kamya and Solanki have a good friendship.

In the interview Sneha had stated that she was “physically abused by her first husband Darvhekar and tortured by second, Solanki.” Reacting to the report, the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor, for whom Solanki is like her family, asked Sneha to not “play dirty".

Kamya wrote, “You wanted to get into Bigg Boss, good, but why play a victim card? Don’t know about your first marriage but don’t you dare make these stories for the second marriage, just for the sake of the game.” The actress further added that she can get the facts out.

Bull freaking shit u wanted 2 get into biggboss,good,u did but why play a victim card?Don’t knw abt ur 1st marriage but 2nd u dare not make these stories jus 4 da sake of da game! I can get the facts out u know it very well!Goodluck!Don’t play it dirty @the_sneha #BiggBossMarathi pic.twitter.com/w9qfnUbXlq— Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 20, 2021

Later, Solanki thanked Kamya for supporting him and hitting back at Sneha he wrote, “I am so shocked people can stoop to such a level for a game show.” Sneha and Solanki's marriage lasted 8 months and since then they have been living separately.

Thank u kamya!I m so shocked people can stoop 2 such a level 4a game show. I don’t wish 2 say anything except one request whenever u come out @the_sneha I would like u 2 show me n the world the proof of me torturing you even once🙏 #BiggBossMarathi P.S I m the 2nd husband. https://t.co/uwzCUtFf4h— Anurag solanki (@anurag2202) September 21, 2021

Sneha has done shows like Kaata Rute Kunala, Chandan, Veera, and Chandragupta Maurya.

