Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Marathi Actor Adish Vaidya Becomes Part of House as Wild Card Entry

Actor Adish Vaidya, who became popular after playing the role of Mohit Chavan in the daily soap ‘Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin’, has now become a part of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3. He entered the Bigg Boss house as the first wildcard entry this season. Show host Mahesh Manjrekar introduced Adish as a new contestant of the show in the weekend Chavadi special episode on Sunday. Adish entered the house after performing a popular peppy dance number.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 kickstarted on September 19. Weeks after its grand premiere, the makers have called the first wildcard entry to shake things up on the show. The wild card contestants always change the dynamics as a lot of unpredictable twists and turns are introduced with their entry.

“I am very excited to be in the Bigg Boss home. In the house of Bigg Boss Marathi, everyone is trying to play in their own way. I think Jay, Vishal (in terms of task) and Meenal are the three strongest competitors. The contestants who went home through the wild card entry never won the show. So, I would like to come out as the winner," Adish said while talking to Manjrekar during his entry into the show.

The viewers of the show will be interested to see how Adish performs in the show.

Adish was last seen in ‘Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin’, which airs on the Star Plus channel. He left the show reportedly due to a “lack of character growth”. Makers have replaced him with Vihan Verma.

Adish has acted in famous shows like Ratris Khel Chale Season 1, Kunku Tikli Aani Tatoo, Zindagi Not Out and many others. He has also acted in several Marathi web series.

