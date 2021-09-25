Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Meera, Utkarsh Gossip About Shivlila; Viewers React

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi is currently underway and recently, Mira Jagannath and Utkarsh Shinde were seen gossiping sitting in a corner of the house. The two were seen talking about contestants Kirtankar Shivlila Patil and Sonali. In the clip, naming Shivlila, Utkarsh can be seen and heard, saying that if someone calls her Mauli, she feels like a goddess. Shivlila is also being trolled outside the Bigg Boss house.

Shivlila has been trolled since the day she stepped into the BiggBoss house. While discussing other contestants of the house, Utkarsh mentions Shivlila’s name. But after seeing the video, people on social media are asking Bigg Boss to command contestants to talk a little louder. This was in reaction to the video wherein Utkarsh and Mira were talking about co-contestants.

In the comment section of the post one user wrote: “Voice quality is not good”, while another wrote: “Bigg Boss Marathi S3 chi voice quality khup karab aahe neet aiku yet nahi”. In the conversation, Utkarsh also adds that two grandmothers Sonali and Meenal explain something to Shivlila and she listens to them. Besides this, there’s been a lot of buzz in the house about the captaincy as well.

The two contenders for the first captaincy task were Mira Jagannath and Utkarsh Shinde. Since Utkarsh’s team members Jay Dudhane and Vishal Nikam kept his box safe, he became the first captain of the house. He was welcomed into the captain’s room with a song sung by other contestants of the house. Since Utkarsh chose captaincy instead of the temptation room when asked by Bigg Boss, Mira got the chance to enter the latter. Mira got an option to use a power card but she instead chose not to use the power card.

