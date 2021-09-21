Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Mira Jagannath, Jay Dudhane Fight Over Wet Towel

The season three of Bigg Boss Marathi has started after its grand premiere on September 19. Host Mahesh Manjrekar introduced all the contestants to the Bigg Boss house during the launch episode. The viewers are expecting the show to be as explosive as the last two seasons. And the first episode seems to have even given a glimpse of what’s in store for the rest of the season. Spiltsvilla fame Jay Dhudhane and actress Mira Jagannath were involved in a heated argument in the first episode itself.

Mira has been given the responsibility of ensuring cleanliness in bedrooms and bathrooms this week. In the sneak peak of the first episode shared by Colours Marathi on Instagram, Mira is seen telling Jay to pick his wet towel from the bed. The two later indulged in a noisy fight after Jay unhappily obliged to Mira’s order.

Other contestants had to intervene when the situation turned more aggressive. Both Jay and Mira raised their voices and even pointed fingers at each other.

While Jay rose to fame after winning Splitsvilla 13, Mira is a popular face in the Marathi TV industry. She portrayed the role of Sanjana in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Jay said he would not hesitate to make a connection with someone inside the house if it would help him stay afloat. “If I need to make a connection for the game, I’ll do it," he had said.

The 15 contestants are from different fields like TV, films and social media. Apart from Mira and Jay, the other contestants are Sneha Wagh, Meenal Shah, Akshay Waghmare, Vikas Patil, Surekha Kudchi, Gayatri Datar, Tripti Desai, Sonali Patil, Utkarsh Shinde, Shivlila Patil, Avishkar Darvekar, and Santosh Chaudhary.

