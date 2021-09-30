Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Mira Jagannath Tries to Provoke Sonali Patil During Halla Bol Task

The task of Jodi Ki Bedi in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 is proving to be a hit with viewers. In this task, all the contestants are divided into pairs. The paired up contestants have to do everything with their partner for a whole week. Members will be divided into Teams A and B, and two from each team will have to ride a motorcycle for a new task named Halla Bol. Members of Team A will have to divert Team B and trick them into getting off the bike.

Team A has Utkarsh Shinde, Mira Jagannath, Jay Dudhane, Gayatri Datar, Trupti Desai and Sneha Wagh while Team B consists of Sonali Patil, Vikas Patil, Surekha Kudachi, Aavishkar Darwhekar, Vishal Nikam and Neelam Shah.

In the latest promos shared on the official Instagram handle of Colors Marathi, Sonali and Surekha from team B are sitting on the motorbike during the task. Sneha Wagh and Mira Jagannath are seen trying to provoke them. While Sonali looks calm Mira is trying her best to convince her to get off the bike. She is even seen mocking Sonali calling her a fake girl.

Mira is saying to Sonali that since both of them are from Kolhapur and both hail from villages they should show solidarity towards each other. The audience is curious to see what impact this has on Sonali, whether she will leave the task midway or respond to Mira in her Kolhapuri girl style.

Netizens are divided on this promo. While some are in support of Sonali, others have criticized Mira’s claims of being a villager, saying that people from villages do not talk in the manner that Mira does.

