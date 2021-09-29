Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Netizens Find Old Video of Kirtankar Shivlila Patil, Troll Her

Kirtankar Shivlila Patil, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi season 3, is being trolled by viewers on the internet since the day she entered the house. And now it appears, netizens have found another reason to target her. An old video of hers is going viral on social media and as a result, she is once again becoming a target for people on the internet.

Maharashtra is a state where the traditional art of Bhajan and Kirtan resides and there are several Kirtankar’s who, with their kirtan, take the devotees towards spirituality. They can make people completely immerse themselves into devotion. And needless to say that one such kirtankar is Shivlila Patil. Since her father was also a Kirtankar, she developed an interest in Kirtan at a very young age. With her kirtans, Shivlila has created her fan base.

However, it looks like her fans are not very happy with her decision to be a part of Bigg Boss Marathi. Several fans also believe that she has taken a wrong decision and many of them have also expressed their disappointment by commenting on social media. amid all this, an old video of Shivlila wherein she is performing a kirtan has gone viral.

In the clip, she is first seen criticising women’s modern style and in the second part, she is dancing with the other contestants in the Bigg Boss house with her hair open. The people are finding this contradictory and hence Shivlila is being targetted on the Internet.

