Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Popular Kirtankar Shivleela Patil Among 15 Contestants

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 had a grand launch on Sunday evening. The premiere episode was aired for 3 hours on Colors Marathi from 7 pm. Show host Mahesh Manjrekar welcomed 15 fresh contestants and sent them inside the Bigg Boss house. The contestants of the show include film and television actors, social media influencers, and celebrities from singing backgrounds.

Popular Marathi Kirtankar Shivleela Patil is one of the contestants in this season, and she entered the stage by performing a Kirtan about Bigg Boss during the premiere episode.

Patil hails from Barshi village in the Solapur district of Maharashtra. She is very famous as a kirtankar, and her videos are widely viewed on social media. She sings kirtan on saint literature, Marathi culture, and the ongoing issues that affect the state residents.

Patil’s father Balasaheb Patil is also a kirtankar. She learned the art of Kirtan at her home. Patil has performed Kirtan on several big stages and has a fan base in rural as well as urban parts of Maharashtra.

Apart from Shivleela Patil, other contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 are — Sonali Patil, Vishal Nikam, Sneha Wagh, Utkarsh Anand Shinde, Trupti Desai, Mira Jagannath, Jay Dudhane, Meenal Shah, Avishkar Darvhekar, Vikas Patil, Gayatri Datar, Akshay Waghmare, Santosh Chaudhary aka Dadus and Surekha Kudachi.

This year, Manjrekar returned to the show after his successful recovery from cancer. In Bigg Boss Marathi season 3, Manjrekar’s weekend segment has been renamed as “Bigg Boss Chi Chavadi" from ‘Weekend Cha Daav’.

In season 3 of Bigg Boss Marathi, every week contestants will get a new theme and the first week’s theme is ‘Ladies Special’. This week, Shiv Leela Patil has got the responsibility of the garden area of Bigg Boss house.

