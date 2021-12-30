Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Runner-up Jay Dhudhane ‘Misses Bigg Boss House’

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 runner-up Jay Dudhane could not succeed in lifting the trophy but he won a lot for hearts and created a huge fan following for himself. As he is back home after the show the businessman turned model is missing the Bigg Boss house.

Jay Dudhane recently voiced his disappointment after he was unable to win Bigg Boss Marathi 3. “I really wanted to win the trophy," he said. “Although I had already featured in the Hindi reality show Splitsvilla, I wanted to connect better with the Marathi audience. So I decided to go to the Marathi Bigg Boss show. I got a lot of publicity from the show and I am thankful for all the love I have been showered with".

Jay also said that after the show got over, he was warmly welcomed by his family and neighbours back home. He said that he got used to staying inside the house of Bigg Boss and is missing it a lot. Inside the house, he had formed a good friendship with housemate Gayatri Datar.

Jay Dudhane was the winner of reality show Splitsvilla before participating in Bigg Boss Marathi 3. Thanks to Splitsvilla, he became a known face. Apart from being a reality TV star, Jay is also a businessman and he loves expensive four wheelers. He is a fitness freak and often posts his workout videos on Instagram.

Though Jay could not win Bigg Boss Marathi 3, he has been offered a film by show host and famous filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The filmmaker has announced plans to make a film titled Shaniwarwada featuring Jay in the lead role.

