Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Shivleela Patil Leaves House to Receive Medical Attention

Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 contestant Shivleela Patil will be out of the house for some time to receive medical treatment. The show makers announced that Shivleela, one of the nominated participants this week, was not feeling well, and hence, needed treatment as per the doctor’s advice. The latest episode started with the “Hallabol task".

However, Shivleela did not participate in the task as she was unwell. She was doing all the tasks and was doing well in the house for the first week. However, she started feeling sick in the second week.

On Wednesday, Shivleela was called in the confession room by Bigg Boss. She was later asked to rest in the captain’s room due to her health issue. After a few minutes, Bigg Boss informed Shivleela, other contestants and viewers, that she was unwell and would leave the house for medical attention.

Shivleela was asked by Bigg Boss to go out from the door located in the confession room of the house, shows the video posted by Colors Marathi, the channel streaming broadcasting Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

Later, Bigg Boss made an announcement that voting lines have closed for this week. The votings were closed due to Shivleela’s exit from the house for medical treatment.

It is still unknown whether Shivleela will return to the house. The makers of the show have not commented on the matter yet. However, they have confirmed that she won’t be part of the show as of now due to her health conditions.

Along with Shivleela, Jay Dudhane, Gayatri Datar, Vikas Patil, Vishal Nikam, Aavishkar Darwhekar, and Neelam Shah are nominated for this week.

Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 started on September 19. It is being aired on Colors Marathi. At least 15 contestants from diverse backgrounds are participating in season 3 of Bigg Boss Marathi.

