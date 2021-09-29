Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Sneha Wagh, Meenal Shah Get Involved in Heated Exchange

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi is now in its second week and all the contestants are secure until now. This week, all the contestants have been given the ‘Jodi ki Bedi’ task, which means that everyone will have to do their task in pairs. During the task, contestants Sneha Wagh and Meenal Shah appear to have gotten involved in a heated argument, shows the latest promo.

In addition to the “Jodi Ki Bedi" nomination task, contestants can nominate two more couples for elimination this week. The already nominated contestants are Meenal, Shivalila, Vishal, Avishkar, Vikas, Gayatri and Jay. Bigg Boss has also asked the house members to clarify if they wished to replace the nominated members. After this message from Bigg Boss, Meenal spoke up and said that she had never seen Sneha mingling with others freely or performing well in tasks.

Sneha, visibly agitated by this, is seen asking Meenal whether she should “start dancing now". Meenal replied, saying that Sneha should talk to her politely since she was doing the same. Sneha, annoyed, asks her, “Should I just tell you everything about my life? If you say hi to me, I do the same.”

In the promo, Meenal also alleged that Sneha doesn’t let her stand known clearly and leans towards the popular opinion, which garners more votes. This time, Sneha is seen getting irritated and says out loud that no one in this house is as strong as she is and that she never changes her mind at the drop of a hat. This is followed by an argument between the two. This argument and the unexpected turn of events have left the audience wondering how this will end.

