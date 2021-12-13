Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Tula Pahate Re Fame Gayatri Datar Evicted; 7 Contestants Remain

Marathi TV actor Gayatri Datar has become the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi 3. She was evicted from the show on Sunday’s episode. Before leaving the house of Bigg Boss Marathi, she hugged all the housemates. Housemates Jay Dudhane, Mira Jagganath, and Utkarsh Shinde were sad while bidding adieu to her.

Five housemates — Utkarsh Shinde, Mira Jagannath, Sonali Patil, Gayatri Datar and Jay Dudhane — were nominated for the elimination in the 12th week of the Bigg Boss Marathi 3. On Saturday, show host Mahesh Manjrekar announced that Mira and Utkarsh are safe from elimination. On Sunday, he announced that Gayatri Datar has got eliminated from the show based on the voting by the audience and viewers.

Gayatri bid adieu to the housemates with a smiling face. After coming out from Bigg Boss Marathi house, she sat with Mahesh on stage. Gayatri told host Mahesh Manjrekar that it has been a memorable journey for her.

Talking about Gayatri’s journey in Bigg Boss Marathi 3, she developed a strong bond with Jay, Utkarsh, Sonali, Mira and others. Her dedication towards doing the tasks assigned by Bigg Boss always grabbed viewers attention.

Gayatri is a TV actor known for playing the lead role in Tula Pahate Re. She has been a contestant of Marathi dancing reality show Yuva Dancing Queen and comedy show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya.

After her eviction, seven housemates — Jay, Meenal, Meera, Sonali, Utkarsh, Vishal and Vikas — remain in the house.

Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 is currently in its final leg. The show is all set to conclude on 26 December 2021. The first episode of the show premiered on September 19, 2021. It is airing on Colors Marathi and is available for streaming on the Voot app.

