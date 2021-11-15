Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Wild Card Entrant Neetha Shetty Evicted

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi is currently underway and is garnering some good TRP. Following the format of Bigg Boss, every week a contestant leaves the house. Actor Neetha Shetty, who recently had a wild card entry into the house, has been evicted. Before this, actor Adish Vaidya, another wild card entrant, had left the house within two weeks of his entry.

Among the members nominated this week, Vishal and Jai had been declared safe by Mahesh Manjrekar. Of the four nominated members — Neetha, Sonali, Utkarsh and Vikas — Sonali and Neetha entered the danger zone. Of them, it was finally Neetha, who was evicted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity katta (@celebrity_katta)

With Adish and Neetha’s ouster from the show, it can safely be said that none of the wild card entries has impressed the audience so far. Their game was not appreciated by the audience. Compared to that, the contestants who entered the show right at the beginning have now become good friends with each other. Now, every activity in the house revolves around the two groups.

Recently, Vikas Patil went bald to help his best friend Vishal Nikam, thus proving their true friendship.

