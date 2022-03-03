Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Vishal Nikam, 3 Others to Come Together For Holi Event

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner Vishal Nikam and show’s other participants Vikas Patil, Meenal Shah, and Jay Dudhane have come together for a Holi special event. The pictures of their reunion have been doing rounds on Instagram. Bigg Boss Marathi has provided immense fame and recognition to all its contestants and they are being invited to new events. Their fans always look forward to seeing them together again.

The pictures of the reunion of Vishal, Vikas, Meenal, and Jay are being widely shared on Instagram. All of them were seen in white clothes. Gulaal on their faces suggests that they will be seen in a Holi special event. Vikash shared these pictures on his Instagram story.

In one of the viral pictures, the four are standing with their hands on each other’s shoulders. In the second photo, Vishal has a drum in his hand. From the pictures, it seems that they will be treating their fans with entertainment on Holi.

Fans are overjoyed to see these contestants together again. In the comment sections of the Instagram posts, fans asked about the project they will be working on together. However, they have still kept the details of the project under wraps.

Contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 3 had heated arguments inside the house. However, after coming out of the house, contestants have been meeting each other on different occasions.

Recently, Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 contestants Jay Dudhane, Meenal Shah, Gayatri Datar, and Akshay Waghmare went for an outing in Lower Parel, Mumbai. They spent their evening watching the movie and shared their pictures on social media.

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 aired on September 19, 2021, on Colors Marathi with Mahesh Manjrekar as the host. The Grand Finale was held on December 26, 2021.

