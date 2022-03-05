Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Vishal Nikam Buys New Car, Shares Video

Actor Vishal Nikam, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3, is flying high nowadays. Bigg Boss Marathi 3 was popular among the masses owing to its controversial content, with the contestants making and breaking alliances every day. Vishal Nikam’s popularity is at an all-time high after the show. Recently, he has bought a new car, which is at the center of discussion on social media. A photo and video have been shared on the Instagram handle of Vishal Nikam’s team. The video has been captioned, ‘New car in the house’:

In the video, Vishal Nikam is seen with his father and some other family members as the new car enters their residence. Vishal’s fans and followers are commenting on it, congratulating Vishal on his new possession. Vikas is seen in a blue kurta and sunglasses in the video. The song Lamborghini is playing in the background.

Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 had high TRPs, and Vishal was known for his friendship with Sonali and Jay. While Vishal was the winner, Jay Dudhane emerged as the runner-up. The finale of the show was held in Mumbai and it had a record number of TRPs. This is not the first time when a Bigg Boss Marathi contestant has been in news for the acquisition of new property. Vikas Patil was in the news a few days ago for his new home, pictures of which he had uploaded on social media.

