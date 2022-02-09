Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Vishal Nikam's Reel With Smita Shewale is Super Viral

Actor and Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 winner Vishal Nikam has posted a reel with actor Smita Shewale, and the internet can’t control its excitement. The duo is dancing to the song Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Vishal and Smita are lip-syncing the hit Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji song.

A post shared by S M I T A S H E W A L E (@smitashewaleofficial)

Vishal shows a picture of Genelia D’Souza and sings, “Meri Ankhon Mein Hai Voh Meri Sanson Mein Hai Voh Aur Kahoon Tumse Kya". The fans thought that Vishal was going to show them the picture of that someone special, but that was not to be. However, the fans did not stop trying and they filled the comment section of this post with just one question.

One of the users asked him to tell who the special person was, while another one wanted him to drop some hints about Soundarya. Posted on Tuesday, the reel has received more than 33,000 likes. Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 was a huge hit and so were its contestants. Actor Vishal Nikam emerged as the winner of the show.

On the show, Vishal had made a big revelation about his love life. He talked about Soundarya when his mother and sister came to meet him and that made the audience curious. Everyone since then wants to know who Sounarya is.

Vishal has not been seen in any new project after Bigg Boss but remains very active on social media.

