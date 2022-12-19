Bigg Boss Marathi 4: After Vikas Sawant, Amruta Deshmukh Evicted In Eleventh Week

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 recently completed eleven weeks since its debut on October 2 with a shocking twist. The eleventh week marked the elimination of not one but two contestants. On Saturday, December 17, host Mahesh Manjrekar announced the elimination of Vikas Sawant from the reality show.

Following Vikas’s eviction, the host made a jaw-dropping revelation in the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 4. Mahesh revealed that Amruta Deshmukh’s journey also came to an end on the Colors Marathi show in its eleventh week. He asked her to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss Marathi house and invited her to join him on stage.

With this, Amruta Deshmukh’s exit marked the eleventh elimination of this season. It came as a shock to every contestant, including Amruta, who couldn’t hold back her tears upon hearing the announcement. She then discussed her journey on Bigg Boss Marathi 4 with Mahesh Manjrekar before bidding goodbye to the show.

Soon after coming out of the Bigg Boss Marathi house, Amruta Deshmukh penned an emotional note on Instagram. She expressed being saddened by her eviction and shared that “all is not well,” as she hasn’t been able to come to terms with the fact that she is out of the race for contending for the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss Marathi 4. She ended her note by thanking her fans for their unhindered support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amruta Deshmukh 🌶 Talkerwadi (@khwabeeda_amruta)

After Amruta Deshmukh’s elimination, only eight contestants are in the running for winning the show. And only 21 days are remaining before the journey of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 will be concluded. The show airs on Colors Marathi from Monday to Friday and 10:00 PM and on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

