Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Apurva Nemlekar and Vikas Sawant Engage in Silly Conflict

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, is leaving fans quite amused. In the latest of many conflicts in the reality TV show, is a conflict between choreographer Vikas Sawant and TV actress Apurva Nemlekar in the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house. It all started when Apurva said that she would feel grateful if Vikas did not take any house duties thereon.

Vikas remained calm despite being provoked and started laughing at Apurva. Later, he asked for food, a request that was denied by Apurva. She then challenged him to defeat her in a task. The Ishq Wala Love actress said that no male contestant in the Bigg Boss house has the courage of hallenging her in any task. However, this dispute ended on a lighter note as the housemates started laughing at Vikas’s reactions to Apurva’s comments.

This is not the first time that Vikas Sawant engaged in a squabble with Apurva. He recently got into a fight with Apurva and Megha Ghadge over kitchen duties. Vikas was assigned the duty of cleaning plates. Megha pulled up Vikas for not doing the dishes properly. He then had a word with Kiran Mane, who further provoked him. He motivated Vikas to give a befitting response to contestants levelling fake allegations against him, which left Megha infuriated.

She couldn’t tolerate Vikas and Kiran talking behind her back. She got into a verbal spat with them while other contestants tried to solve the issue.Kiran Mane told other contestants that he couldn’t tolerate the sight of Megha irritating Vikas over the past few days. This prompted him to openly ask Vikas to confront Megha. The conflict ended when Vikas said that he will not stay silent any longer and will clap back at anyone who falsely accuse him of anything.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here