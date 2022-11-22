Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Apurva Punches Prasad In The Ear After War Of Words

The Bigg Boss Marathi 4 journey has been rife with major twists and turns ever since its debut. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep viewers hooked to the show by throwing curveballs at the contestants each week. The housemates are now anticipating yet another brand-new twist, involving the elimination of the nominated contestants this time. In the latest promo of the reality show, Bigg Boss is heard announcing double eviction this week.

The nominated contestants are then instructed to take their nameplates from the door of the house and place them on the couch in the living room. Bigg Boss also asks them to brace themselves for eviction. The announcement leaves all the housemates shocked while the nominated contestants prepare themselves to go at loggerheads with one another to garner the most votes from the viewers. However, the elimination task was not disclosed by Bigg Boss. This week, the wrath of elimination looms over Prasad Jawade, Amruta Deshmukh, Kiran Mane, Tejaswini Lonari, Amruta Dhongade and Yashashri Masurkar.

In another promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 4, a serious fight breaks out between Apurva and Prasad. In the heat of the moment, Apurva punches Prasad in his ear. Wondering what ensued between the two? Take a look:

A task for the house’s captaincy was recently handed to contestants. The house was divided into two groups. One group was headed by Apurva while the other was led by Akshay. During the task, Bigg Boss sent some necklaces, which has to be tied around an effigy of an elephant. During the task, Apurva’s necklaces were held by Prasad, who was trying to stop her from performing the task efficiently. As a result, in a fit of rage, she punched him in the ear.

