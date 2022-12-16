Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Best Friends Apurva Nemlekar And Kiran Mane Get Into A Fight

One of the most followed TV shows at the moment is Bigg Boss Marathi season 4. The game is getting more and more fascinating, as the days pass by. This season has succeeded in keeping viewers interested by introducing new twists and turns each week.

Four wild card competitors were introduced into the Big Boss house recently. Vishal Nikam, Rakhi Sawant, Aroh Welankar and Mira Jagannath are the wild card challengers, who entered the reality show. The recent episode is generating a lot of attention from the viewers. Wondering why? Contestants Apurva Nemlekar and Kiran Mane, who are best friends in the reality show, are now on the verge of breaking their friendship. Read on to know why.

The two started quarrelling when Apurva said she believes that Kiran does not support her during tasks. Apurva stated that she is angry with this. Kiran goes behind her in the bedroom and asks Apurva to explain the instances where she felt a lack of support from her.

Apurva said, “Whenever you stand for captaincy or when you go to play, Akshay (Kelkar) and I stand for you. But no member cheers for me, when I go and play for the team.’’ Later when Kiran continued to explain, Apurva intervened and said, “It’s not your fault, it’s mine that I expect. I can’t force anything." Apurva then left the room. The conversation ends here, but Kiran will be seen sharing her concern with Akshay.

