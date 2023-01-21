Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Contestant Megha Ghadge Shares Pic With Friend Apurva Nemlekar

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, hosted by Mahesh Majrekar, recently came to an end. From its inception itself, it had been topping the TRP charts. The reality show has long been a powerhouse of entertainment for the viewers with fights between the participants, condescending comments and outrageous controversies. The show finally concluded on January 8 this year with contestant Akshay Kelkar emerging as the winner and actress Apurva Nemalekar becoming the runner-up.

If you are a keen follower of Bigg Boss Marathi, then the friendship between Apurva Nemlekar and fellow contestant Megha Ghadge must not have evaded your eyes. Megha, who was evicted during the third week of the show, had to bid goodbye to her best friend. Apurva was caught breaking into a pool of tears after Megha left the show.

Both Apurva and Megha were tough competitors at the Bigg Boss house. They became friends on the show itself. Even after the show came to an end, the duo continued to take their friendship forward. The former Bigg Boss Marathi contestants are often seen dropping pictures on social media, flaunting their friendship and spending time with each other.

Recently, Megha shared a selfie on Instagram where Apurva made a supportive comment that further proved their strong friendship. Megha captioned, “Being beautiful means being real as you are because you need to accept yourself, not people!!” The snap captured the Chal Dhar Pakad actress dressed in a sleeveless blue kurta that she paired with a pink dupatta. The photo appeared to be clicked inside a car premises.

As soon as the Marathi actress uploaded the picture on her Instagram feed, Apurva rushed to comment on her friend’s photo. Agreeing with Megha’s caption, the Aabhas Haa actress wrote, “I completely agree with manunach apla patta tai… I love you.”

