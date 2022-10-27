Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Diwali Episode: These Special Guests To Enter The House

Bigg Boss Marathi 4 contestants are in a festive mood this week as they celebrated Diwali inside the house. The new week started with the elimination of actress Megha Ghadge. In fact, most of the contestants were under the impression that no one would go out of the house since it was Diwali, but Megha ended up getting evicted. At the beginning of the episode on Tuesday, when the doorbell suddenly rang, most housemates were convinced that it was a wild card entry. However, the latest entry turned out to be Kaveri (Tanvi Mundle) and Rajvardhan (Vivek Sangle) from Bhagya Dile Tu Mala, making a surprise visit.

Although they assigned some tasks to the housemates, the biggest surprise was yet to come. The housemates were left pleasantly shocked when Bigg Boss announced the name of their next visitor – Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

There was loud applause from all the contestants as Amruta walked into the house. Her conversations with the housemates made for an integral part of the episode as she made some witty and fun revelations. Both Kiran Mane and Yashshree Masurkar asked a few questions to Amrita Fadnavis.

She was asked who would win the Bigg Boss trophy between herself and Devendra Fadnavis if they were contestants. To this, she said, “Devendra can’t win because, in the end, he wants to come home. Even if it is in Bigg Boss house, I’d take all the decisions.” This statement left all the contestants amused.

She was also asked who, according to her, was the captain of Maharashtra, just like the captain of the Bigg Boss house. In her response, Amruta expressed saying Maharashtra has two captains, one practical and one emotional. She then named CM Eknath Shinde along with her husband but did not reveal whom she referred to as emotional and practical.

