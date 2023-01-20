Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Fame Kiran Mane And Apurva Nemalekar To Feature In Ravarambha

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, recently came to an end. This fourth season was loved by the audience. Akshay Kelkar became the winner of this season, and Apurva Nemalekar was the runner-up. Kiran Mane secured the third spot in the show. Even though Bigg Boss season 4 is over, the contestants are still in the limelight and making headlines. Now, a piece of information about Kiran and Apurva is doing rounds on social media. Reportedly, these two Bigg Boss contestants will come together for a film.

Kiran and Apurva were the two most talked about participants in the Bigg Boss house. It would not be wrong to say that these two have entertained the audience to the core together. Initially, these two didn’t have good bonding. But during the end of their Bigg Boss journey, they became good friends. Now, the duo will soon be seen together in a film. According to a report on TRP Marathi’s Instagram page, Kiran and Apurva will be seen together in the film Ravarambha.

It is a historical movie, and its first poster was released recently, which the viewers liked. The film also features Tu Taha Tashe fame actor Ashok Samarth in the historical role of General Prataprao Gujar. The movie is based on the biography of Prataprao Gujar, the second commander-in-chief of Swarajya. It is directed by Anup Ashok Jagdale and also stars Monalisa Bagal as the female lead.

Ravrambha’s exact plot is not known yet. The audience is eager to watch the magnificent historical masterpiece. Even though the roles of Kiran and Apurva are still under wraps, fans are very excited to see them together for the first time.

Read all the Latest Movies News here