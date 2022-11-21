Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Host Mahesh Manjrekar Slams Amruta Dhongade For This Reason

Bigg Boss Marathi 4 has been in the limelight ever since its premiere roughly a month ago. Of late, the show’s last week captaincy task has been making headlines as it was played well by the housemates. Despite playing well, no one ended up becoming the captain of the house. Although the contestants’ hard work materialised into nothing, they were seen having a whale of a time performing the task.

Then, in the Sunday episode, host Mahesh Manjrekar was seen lashing out at the contestants. During the episode, Manjrekar also gave Amruta Dhongade a pep talk about her game. Last week, Amruta raised her voice against several things in the Bigg Boss Marathi house.

She participated in the captaincy task, but it was finally cancelled as nobody won the game. As a result, the new captain of the house was not declared. Amruta was quite upset after not getting the captaincy of the house. She was also seen engaging in heated arguments with Tejaswini last week. Owing to the same, Mahesh Manjrekar slammed her in the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

Mahesh told Amruta, “You made a big splash this week. Constantly fighting. You are one of those who took advantage of Tejaswini. Why did you fight with her because she talked to Prasad Jawade?” He also called the contestant childish and set the record straight that he would not speak to her from thereon.

Tejaswini got emotional after hearing Mahesh Manjrekar’s stand on the incident. Amruta then expressed feeling bad about treating Tejaswini the way she did. Now, it will be interesting to see what changes Amruta implements in her behaviour in Monday’s episode after being heavily criticised by the host.

