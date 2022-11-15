Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Host Mahesh Manjrekar Treats Contestants To Delicious Food

Colors Marathi’s Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 has crossed a month since its debut, successfully keeping viewers hooked. Bigg Boss is often regarded as a highly controversial show. While a lot of fights, name-calling and heated arguments ensue in the Bigg Boss Marathi House, the reality show is not all-unpleasant.

In one of the recent episodes of the show, Mahesh Manjrekar surprised the contestants by treating them to some delicious food. The lip-smacking food platter included chicken, pomfret fish, and various desserts.

The actor-director shared that he went to Mumbai’s Sassoon Dock at dawn to buy fish for the contestants. Upon asking the contestants to cook, Amruta Dhongade and Snehalata Vasaikar prepared the dish alongside chapati and rice.

Mahesh also ate with the contestants in the episode, lauding the culinary skills of Amruta and Snehlata. He revealed that he prefers homemade food over restaurant food. The host then enquired whether the contestants liked the food, especially the pomfret fish. In their response, the housemates thanked him for his efforts and humble gesture.

While having lunch, Apurva Nemlekar opened up about her favourite dish. “My favourite combination is Abant Varan Rice and Bombil Fry,” she said, to which Mahesh Manjrekar made another interesting revelation. Expressing his fondness for the particular rice dish, Mahesh said, “My mother used to cook a lot of rice. I don’t know how she did it, but no one has done it like her. But after Medha came, she did everything but she didn’t know about this dish.”

As soon as Mahesh disclosed his love for Abant Varan Rice, an excited Apurva added that she would love to make the dish with Bombil fry and Indrayani rice for him. Towards the end of the heart-warming episode, Mahesh bid goodbye to the housemates and wished them luck with the tasks ahead of them.

Read all the Latest Movies News here