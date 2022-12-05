Bigg Boss Marathi 4: In Latest Promo, Contestants Clash During Tricky Task

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 has been a topic of discussion since it premiered over a month ago. The show is creating a lot of buzz on social media and getting more interesting and engaging. Viewers are supporting their favourite contestants. Recently, the makers shared a promo of today’s episode, which is going viral on the internet.

In the promo — shared by Colors Marathi — one can see host, veteran actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar giving a task to the housemates. Here, the housemates have to decide which member has the potential to stay in the house and who is a burden. So everyone will vote for one another and share their opinion. The BB house will witness a clash over this. It will be interesting to watch what will unfold in the house next.

In the video, it is seen that Apurva and Amruta argued over this issue. So, in today’s episode, we will know which contestants are considered worthy of being in the house. It will also be interesting to see how Mahesh Manjrekar will take a class of the contestants.

Every day, new twists and turns are seen in the house. Ever since the wild card contestants entered the house, the contestants’ equation seems to have changed. Audiences are also eager to see who will be the next housemate to get evicted.

Meanwhile, Tejaswini Lonari recently left the Bigg Boss house due to her health concerns. The contestants got emotional while bidding her farewell. Tejaswini’s fans are keeping high hopes that she will return once her health gets better.

Let’s see what happens in the upcoming episodes.

