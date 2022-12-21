Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Megha Dhade Calls Amruta Deshmukh’s Eviction ‘Unfair’

After debuting on September 2, Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 has been witnessing a highly successful run on Colors Marathi. The reality show recently entered its twelfth week after a shocking double eviction in the eleventh week. Following the elimination of Vikas Sawant, Amruta Deshmukh’s Bigg Boss Marathi 4 journey also came to an end last week.

After bidding adieu to the Bigg Boss Marathi house, she penned an emotional note on Instagram. Amruta expressed being disheartened by her eviction and revealed that “all is not well,” as she was still figuring out where she went wrong to have borne the brunt of elimination. She ended her note by thanking her fans for always having her back.

Check out Amruta Deshmukh’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amruta Deshmukh 🌶 Talkerwadi (@khwabeeda_amruta)

Soon after her emotional note surfaced on Instagram, Bigg Boss Marathi 1 winner Megha Dhade extended her support to Amurta Deshmukh by calling her eviction “unfair”. Megha took to the comments section of Amruta’s post and assured her that she “played well” on the Mahesh Manjrekar-hosted show.

She expressed her disappointment over Amruta’s exit from Bigg Boss Marathi 4 and wrote, “One more unfair eviction. But don’t be disheartened Amruta You Played Well.” Megha then heaped praises on her for garnering immense love from viewers with her stint on the reality show. “There is A Huge World Outside BiggBoss House where people Love you n Truly appreciate your Honesty n Efforts. Keep up the good spirit n great work sweety,” added The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress.

Megha concluded her comment by wishing Amruta success as she wrote, I wish you Lotttsss of Love and Success ahead..!!!”

https://lokmat.news18.com/entertainment/actress-megha-dhade-says-everything-is-messed-up-in-bigg-boss-marathi-4-mhgm-802566.html

Meanwhile, according to reports, Bigg Boss Marathi 4’s grand finale episode will air on Colors TV on January 8, 2023, at 7:00 PM.

Read all the Latest Movies News here