Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Mira Jagannath Encourages Prasad Jawade To Irritate Akshay Kelkar

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 has successfully managed to keep viewers hooked to their screens by throwing curveballs at the contestants every week. This week, the makers added yet another interesting twist to the reality show by welcoming four wild card contestants into the Bigg Boss Marathi house. These contestants, who will give tough competition to the other participants, are – Rakhi Sawant, Aroh Welankar, Mira Jagannath, and Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner Vishal Nikam. The latest twist took all the contestants by surprise.

There were a lot of reports about Rakhi Sawant being a part of Bigg Boss Marathi 4. In one of her interviews, she was even captured asking the makers to allow her entry as a wild card contestant by assuring them that she’ll keep the viewers entertained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 4, the four contestants were seen challenging all the housemates. Rakhi Sawant joked about being the first wife of Bigg Boss while Mira Jagannath promised Akshay Kelkar to be her moral police. Later, in the night, Mira was seen strategising with Prasad as to how to irritate Akshay and bring out his true colours in front of the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)

Mira Jagannath was last seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 3. During her time on the Mahesh Manjrekar-hosted show, she won the hearts of many and was among the top 6 contestants until she was evicted five days before the show’s grand finale. She has become a household name with her stints on Majhya Navryachi Bayko, Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla and Bigg Boss Marathi 3.

Along with appearing in TV shows, Mira also starred alongside Jay Dudhane in the music video of Jodi Doghanchi Diste Chikni, sung by Keval Walanj and Sonali Sonawane.

Read all the Latest Movies News here