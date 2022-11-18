Bigg Boss Marathi 4: New Promo Shows Aggressive Fight Between Opposing Teams

As we all know, Bigg Boss Marathi is back with its 4th season and fans are loving the contestants and their unique personalities. Recently, a video has been shared by the official account of News18 Lokmat, which showed that Amruta Deshmukh thinks that the audience vote will keep coming for Kiran Mane, at least till January.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 has quickly become a fan favourite. The makers’ most recent promo depicts an aggressive fight between the opposing teams. The contestants must lose their most valuable possessions in this week’s task. Every member of the team must give up something dear to their hearts.

The promo also reveals the contestants’ ongoing feud, as they refuse to destroy their belongings for the task. Rohit Shinde had previously refused to participate in the task. Akshay Kelkar asked him to tear Ruchira Jadhav’s photo. However, due to his dismissal, he was unable to complete it. Ruchira was also assigned the same task for today. She was, however, unable to perform it.

Tejaswini Lonari was asked to destroy her makeup products but she refused to do this task, which led to an aggravated fight between her and Akshay. She asked Akshay, “Tell me what you are going to do with the makeup?" Later he replied, “I will destroy them.”

To which Tejaswini says, “Clothes or makeup? It’s expensive… I can’t destroy them”. This discussion later turns into a fight between them. On the other hand, Amruta says, “She is saying that she will not only do it for me but also for them. I am okay."

Before this, the promo of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4’s Thursday episode went live; viewers loved the episode as well. Tejaswini and Akshay were seen fighting in the upcoming episode. In the previous episode, Akshay was seen fighting with her ex-teammate Apurva Nemlekar. Watch what happens next in the upcoming episodes.

