Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Prasad Jawade Gets in Fierce Argument With Kiran Mane

On Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 4, contestants Anupama Gowda, Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Prashanth Sambargi, Amulya Gowda, Divya Uruduga, Aryavardhan, and Arun Sagar got nominated for this week’s elimination. According to the latest reports, Prashanth Sambargi will leave the show and remain in a concealed location to observe the housemates’ actions. Now, in the latest promo of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 shared by the makers, Prasad Jawade is seen engaging in a fierce argument with Kiran Mane over the sensitive topic of depression.

Kiran Mane recently targeted Prasad Jawade in the show. Ardent viewers of the controversial reality show are well aware of Prasad and Kiran being at loggerheads with each other for quite some time. Now, in the latest promo shared by Colors Marathi, the duo is seen taking potshots at each other. And, the promo video of the fight was quick to go viral on social media.

In the video, Prasad is seen asking Kiran, “Have you decided to keep a tab on everyone’s depression?” In his response, Kiran told Prasad, “No, I have not…but I am talking about what is happening in front of my eyes.” Kiran further claimed, “Some whimsical people pretend to be depressed on Saturday and are absolutely fine on Sunday.” An enraged Prasad then asked Kiran, “Who are you to decide if anyone is whimsical or not? Are you a doctor?”

Prasad Jawade and Kiran Mane’s heated argument has piqued the interest of viewers in today’s episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 4. The Mahesh Manjrekar show airs every day, from Monday to Friday, at 10 PM on Colors Marathi. And, it airs at 9:30 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.

Read all the Latest Movies News here