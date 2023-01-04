Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Rakhi Sawant and Amruta Dhongade Engage in Scuffle, Warned

In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 4, Amruta Dhongade and Rakhi Sawant got into an uncalled-for physical altercation. Amruta Dhongade locked Rakhi Sawant in the bathroom when the latter went in for a shower. Later, Amruta unlocked Rakhi’s door but claimed not to have done anything. Rakhi kept demanding to know who locked her and asked Apurva Nemlekar, Akshay Kelkar, Kiran Mane, Prasad Jawade, and Aroh Welankar. All of them claimed to be clueless about it. Take a look at how it unfolded.

Later, Rakhi discovered that Amruta Dhongade had locked her in the restroom, and she decided to have her revenge. Rakhi filled a bucket full of water from the bathroom and flipped it over Amruta. Rakhi told Amruta that she wanted to teach her a lesson and would do whatever it took to do it before engaging in a verbal fight with her.

Soon, Amruta and Rakhi eventually engaged in a scuffle while the other housemates tried to mediate between them. Bigg Boss issued a warning to the pair after they attempted to pull each other’s hair and clothing.

Amruta and Rakhi were later summoned by Bigg Boss into the confession room, where he warned them about unacceptable behavior in the house. Amruta tried to rip Rakhi’s hair extensions during the altercation, which was quite painful, according to Rakhi. However, Amruta also informed Bigg Boss that Rakhi’s response was too loud but expected.

Later, Bigg Boss informed them that this was their final warning and that he would ask them to leave the house permanently if they continued such behaviour. The pair of them apologised to Bigg Boss and promised not to fight in the house again.

