Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Rakhi Sawant Gets Emotional After Watching Her Journey On The Show

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 is approaching its finale week. Recently, the official account of Colors Marathi shared a video that showed Rakhi Sawant getting all emotional upon meeting her fans inside the house. The caption of the clip read, “BIGG BOSS fulfills Rakhi’s dream! “BIGG BOSS Marathi", tonight at 10:00 pm. Only on Colors Marathi and anytime on Voot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)

The video shows Bigg Boss showing Rakhi her journey, as she stands atop a podium, with her fans cheering for her. She gets overwhelmed by emotions and starts weeping, after seeing her journey. Fans’ love also touched her heart.

Before this, Bigg Boss house was witnessing the ‘family week’. Contestants’ families and relatives entered the house to surprise them. Family members of Amruta Dhongade, Kiran Mane and Apurva Nemlekar entered the house and praised all contestants for their performances. Rakhi became emotional upon seeing their families, and initially felt sad, thinking no one from her family would come during the family week.

After meeting Amruta Dhongade’s father, she remarked that her father resembled him. She said, “My father would look the same. He was exactly the way you are." But fortunately, Rakhi’s boyfriend Adil came to pay her a surprise visit inside the house, leaving the entertainment queen feeling happy.

Read all the Latest Movies News here