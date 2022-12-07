Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Rohit Shinde Breaks Silence on Relationship With Ruchira Jadhav

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 is currently one of the popular television shows. As the days are going by, the game is becoming more and more interesting. Meanwhile, Rohit Shinde left the house last week. The contestant entered the Bigg Boss house with his girlfriend Ruchira Jadav. Now both of them are out of the house.

Earlier, when Ruchira got evicted and came out of the house, she unfollowed Rohit on Instagram, and the talk of their breakup started. Now Rohit has also made a big comment about this as soon as he leaves the house. Rohit has broken his silence on his relationship with Ruchira.

In a recent interview with NEWS18 Lokmat, Rohit Shinde gave a detailed answer regarding his relationship. In this interview, when Rohit was asked about his relationship with Ruchira, Rohit said, “I don’t think unfollowing is that important. Even if she unfollowed me, it doesn’t mean she unfollowed a guy from her life. Maybe she unfollowed me due to stress. Otherwise, she would have done it because she wanted some time."

He further said that “often the same things come up in the same way. As we all see Instagram the most these days. Constant updates and posts are coming up about me on Instagram which must have bothered her. Maybe she wanted some time for herself, so she should have done it. If I was at her place, I would probably have done the same. It doesn’t take much time to turn and follow someone again. That is love. So soon everything will be smooth."

On the work front, Rohit is a doctor, model, and actor. He came into the limelight after appearing in the Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

Earlier in 2019, he won the title of Mr India Man Of the Globe. Subsequently in 2022, he was declared a runner-up at an international pageant titled Man Of The Globe International.

