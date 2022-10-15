Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Rohit Shinde Defeats Akshay Kelkar to Become Second Captain

Bigg Boss Marathi returned to the small screen with its fourth season, hosted by none other than Mahesh Manjrekar, on October 2. Ever since its inception, the latest season of the controversial reality show has been in the limelight for more reasons than one. After Samruddhi Jadhav led the maiden week of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 as its first captain, a new task was held to determine the next captain of the house.

In second week’s captaincy task, a total of 16 bags were placed in the garden area of the Bigg Boss house with the housemates’ names mentioned on each bag. Soon after the first buzzer rang, all of them had to choose the bag of the contestant whom they wanted to see as their next captain. After the second buzzer went on, they were required to hurriedly reach the waiting area to place their respective bags there. The housemates who could not make it to the waiting area on time were ousted from the captaincy task.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Bigg Boss then introduced an interesting twist to the task. He announced that the two contestants whose names were mentioned in the bags placed in the waiting area first will compete to become the second captain of the house.

It so turned out that Rohit Shinde and Akshay Kelkar entered first with each other’s bags and were thus declared winners. Rohit and Akshay then competed in a parking task, which was divided into two groups. After a healthy competition between both teams, Rohit Shinde emerged as the winner of the captaincy task.

Along with becoming the second captain, Rohit is also safe from eviction in the second week of Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

