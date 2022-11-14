Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Ruchira Jadhav Evicted From BB House In 5th Week

It has been more than a month since the latest season of the Mahesh Manjrekar-hosted show Bigg Boss Marathi premiered on Colors Marathi. Following Bigg Boss Marathi 4’s debut on October 2, four contestants have bid adieu to the reality show. After Nikhil Rajeshirke, Megha Ghadge, Yogesh Jadhav and Trishul Marathe, the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss Marathi house is actress Ruchira Jadhav.

While multiple contestants get nominated for elimination each week, the eviction comes about on the show’s Sunday episode. Last week, the wrath of elimination loomed over Prasad Jawade and Ruchira Jadhav as they were in the danger zone. Owing to amassing the least number of votes, Ruchira’s Bigg Boss Marathi 4 journey ended yesterday, November 13.

Soon after her eviction, the 33-year-old shared the stage with host Mahesh Manjrekar to discuss her stint on the reality TV show. She even got emotional during her conversation with Manjrekar in Sunday’s episode. On the other hand, Rohit Shinde, Ruchira’s lover, also broke into tears in the house over his lady love’s elimination from the show.

Ruchira and Rohit’s relationship had recently hit a rough patch. The Mazhya Navryachi Bayko star was even seen ignoring her beau while leaving the house. However, she hugged him before exiting at Mahesh Manjrekar’s insistence.

Meanwhile, following her eviction from the Bigg Boss Marathi house, Ruchira Jadhav penned a heartfelt note to thank her fans for their continuous love and support. She expressed being proud of herself for staying real in the controversial show. “There was a lot to do. There was a lot to say. I regret leaving some things halfway. I just remained real. I played really, proud of it. Love you all,” wrote Ruchira.

