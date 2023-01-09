Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Ruchira Jadhav Shares Her Thoughts on Her BB House Journey

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 came to an end on January 8, Sunday. Contestants Akshay Kelkar, Amruta Dhongade, Apurva Nemlekar, Kiran Mane, and Rakhi Sawant made it to the finale. Akshay Kelkar lifted the trophy this season, along with a cash prize of Rs 15,55,000, a gold bracelet from the sponsors, and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh for winning the title of Best Captain of the season.

The finale episode was also attended by the ex-housemates. But ex-contestants Ruchira Jadhav and Rohit Shinde were not present during the finale. Now, the Marathi actress Ruchira shared the reason behind this through her latest Instagram post.

Ruchira and Rohit entered the Bigg Boss Marathi house together. The duo is to support each other and play their games. But soon quarrels started between the two. Ruchira unfollowed Rohit on social media after she got evicted from the show. She also expressed her displeasure about him.

After that, both of them were reunited in the Bigg Boss house when the fans were worried about what will happen next in their relationship. Before the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 4, the audience got to see all the members together in the house again. Rohit and Ruchira were also seen. Sweet moments of the duo were seen inside the Bigg Boss house. Their fans were happy when these two came together.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Ruchira posted a few pictures from her diary where she penned her feelings about the whole journey of the Bigg Boss house with her fans.

Sharing the snaps from her diary the actress wrote, “Every single moment that made me feel like, This would be an end, I decided that this is an interval point! Love, Faith, Peace. Life is precious, and so are you!

See the post:

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 was a blast. Akshay Kelkar and Apurva Nemlekar became the top 2 finalists of this season; they shared the stage with Mahesh Manjrekar.

With Akshay Kelkar winning the title, Apurva Nemlekar became the first runner-up of season 4. While Kiran Mane was the second runner-up, Amruta Dongande bagged the fourth position on the winners’ list.

Lastly, Rakhi Sawant voluntarily walked out of the Bigg Boss Marathi house with a briefcase of Rupees 9 lakh.

