Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Ruchira Jadhav’s Funny Compliment For Amruta Dhongade

Actress Ruchira Jadhav became the talk of town with her acting prowess in Marathi serials Be Dune Duha, Maze Pati Saubhagyavati and other projects. She has also caught the attention of the audiences after her participation in Bigg Boss Marathi 4, which is airing on Colors Marathi channel.

Ruchira was recently engaged in banter with contestants Amruta Dhongade and Rohit Shinde. The actress was enjoying munching French fries when she thought of praising Amruta in a comical manner. The Love Lafde actress said that without Amruta, Bigg Boss house is similar to how fries are without ketchup. Amruta was left in splits at this sense of humour and thanked her.

Top showsha video

An Instagram reel showing this humorous conversation was shared by Ruchira and garnered more than 50,000 views. Fans were also floored watching the fun side of Ruchira and applauded her. She requested audiences to vote for her. A user expressed surprise over the fact how Ruchira could share these moments from house on Instagram. According to this user, mobiles are not permitted in the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruchira Jadhav (@ruchira_rj)



Before joining Bigg Boss Marathi 4, Ruchira received accolades for her latest film Epilogue, which was released in July. Krunal Rane had penned the screenplay and directed this film. Jyoti Alavani wrote the script and story. Smita Sarvade, Kunjika Kalwint, Prashant Sethi and others have essayed pivotal roles in this movie. This film showed the effect of unfulfilled desires on a writer’s life. Audience lavished Epilogue with praise and wrote that it is a spine chilling thriller. This film is available on Philambaaz film company’s YouTube channel. Viewers wrote that every aspect whether it was background music, acting or storyline were on point.

Apart from epilogue, Ruchira did a commendable work in the film Haemolymph as well. Written and directed by Sudarshan Gamare, Haemolymph is based on the true story of Wahid din Mohammed sheikh. Wahid din Mohammed sheikh was one of the accused in the 7/11 Mumbai local train blast case. Ruchira portrayed Sajida Shaikh’s character in this film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here