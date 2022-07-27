CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Siddharth Jadhav To Replace Mahesh Manjrekar As Host?
1-MIN READ

Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Siddharth Jadhav To Replace Mahesh Manjrekar As Host?

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 27, 2022, 14:26 IST

Mumbai, India

As per reports, host Mahesh Manjrekar has reportedly quit the show.

All three editions of Bigg Boss Marathi so far were hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar.

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi is coming soon. The viewers of the show are quite excited to know about the contestants of the new season, but ahead of it, here’s some disappointing news for the fans and followers of Mahesh Manjrekar.

As per reports, host Mahesh Manjrekar has reportedly quit the show. Mahesh Manjrekar’s contract to host the show was only for three years and as it came to an end, he left the show, reports suggest.

Now, Instagram user @Marathitvserialupdate has revealed that popular Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav is likely to host the upcoming season of the popular reality show. However, an official announcement from the show makers, Colors Marathi channel, and Siddharth himself is yet awaited. Viewers are eagerly waiting for it.

For the unversed, back in December last year when the third edition of the reality TV series was about to conclude, its weekend Chavadi episode saw Sidharth Jadhav as the host. Reportedly, Mahesh Manjrekar had to quit the show before the finale due to his health issues.

Bigg Boss Marathi is considered to be the most controversial show on the small screen. But it also happens to be equally popular. The show has always been popular for drama, new tasks, friendships, and arguments between contestants.

Actor Siddharth Jadhav will soon be seen in the Marathi film De Dhakka 2. He will also be seen in an important role in Rohit Shetty’s Hindi film Circus.

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

first published:July 27, 2022, 14:26 IST
last updated:July 27, 2022, 14:26 IST