Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Tejaswini Lonari Exits Show Midway After Serious Hand Fracture

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 has managed to keep fans engaged by implementing unexpected twists and turns every week. This week, the makers of the reality show threw another intriguing curveball by bringing four wild card challengers into the BB house. Rakhi Sawant, Aroh Welankar, Mira Jagannath, and season 3 champion of Bigg Boss, Vishal Nikam are among the contestants who are expected to give a tough and challenging competition to the other participants in the show.

Recently, while performing a task at the BB House, actress Tejaswini Lonari fractured her hand. Tejaswini got embroiled in an argument with fellow participant Ajay Kelkar, during which she injured her right hand. Bigg Boss recommended Tejaswini not carry out any household chores with her fractured hand.

However, Tejaswini had to bid adieu to Big Boss and take an exit from the show, as her condition worsened. Reports claim that the actress was in severe pain and was forced to consult a doctor for treatment. The producers showed concern regarding her right-hand fracture and urged the actress to take rest for three to five weeks.

Bigg Boss had previously asked Tejaswini if she wished to stay in the house and continue being a part of the competition. In response, Tejaswini expressed that she did not want to leave the show. The 33-year-old also asserted that she was a fighter and refused to step back. Bigg Boss agreed to her request upon examination by a doctor. Unfortunately, the doctor advised Tejaswini to quit the show and continue with her treatment.

The official Instagram page of Colors Marathi dropped an emotional video, where the actress can be seen bawling her eyes out after the decision was made by Bigg Boss. The teary-eyed contestants also became emotional and bid Tejaswini goodbye.

However, it is still unclear whether Tejaswini has left the Bigg Boss premises permanently or whether she will be returning after getting better.

