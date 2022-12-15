Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Tejaswini Lonari Updates Fans On Her Arm Injury

Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 contestant Tejaswini Lonari left the reality show after suffering a hand injury. Tejaswini’s sudden exit came as a shock to her fans. Giving everyone an update about her health, the actress recently penned a long note on Instagram. She added a gorgeous picture of herself, dressed up in a floral-printed suit, along with the post. Her fractured arm, which was resting on the chair, was also visible in the photo.

In the post, Tejaswini explained that fans misunderstood her finger injury as a fatal one, which instead is just a minor fracture in the arm. She also mentioned that she hasn’t undergone any surgery.

Tejaswini’s Marathi caption roughly translated to, “To all my friends, I hope you are enjoying. I received many messages from you inquiring about my health. I learned that many have misunderstood my finger injury. Basically, nothing like that happened, instead, I have a minor fracture on my arm, which will get cured in a few weeks. So, my doctor said no surgery was needed. It’s been three weeks now and there has been a lot of improvement. Soon you will see the bright Tejaswini again. Let your love for me continue.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmGeqksrXuS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tejaswini’s Bigg Boss journey ended after she fractured her right hand during a task. The actress injured her hand after engaging in an argument with co-contestant Ajay Kelkar. When her pain aggravated, Bigg Boss asked her to bid farewell to the show in order to get proper treatment outside the house. All the contestants gave a heartwarming farewell to Tejaswini.

When Tejaswini’s departure from the show was announced, we saw Akshay breaking down into tears. He also kept telling contestant Prasad Jawade that he was responsible for Tejaswini’s exit from the show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here