Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Why Host Mahesh Manjrekar Lashed Out at Nikhil Rajeshirke

The weekend episode Chi Chavadi of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 caught everyone’s attention. In the Sunday episode, show host Mahesh Manjrekar lashed out at Nikhil Rajeshirke. The contestant was asked to select the good and bad performers of the week, which he failed to do.

A promo of the same has been posted by the official Instagram handle of Colors Marathi.

In the recently released promo, it was seen that Mahesh slammed Nikhil Rajeshirke for saying that all the contestants in the house are heroes.

Lashing Nikhil, Mahesh Manjrekar said, “How can you think all these contestants are heroes? This is a sign of stupidity. If everyone is good, the word good has no meaning.”

Further in the episode, the host also lashed out at all the sixteen contestants for their gameplay in the house. Mahesh claimed that all the contestants, except Trishul, the commoner contestant, have imbibed the previous three seasons of the show and also copied the strategies of former contestants.

Bigg Boss Marathi 4, the fourth season of the Marathi version of the reality television show Bigg Boss opened to much fanfare on October 2. Other than this, many more things happened in the glass house. A glimpse of what will be seen in the next 100 was seen in the first week itself.

