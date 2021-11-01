Bigg Boss Marathi: Actor Aavishkar Darwhekar Evicted, But There is a Wild Card Entry

Actor Aavishkar Darwhekar on Sunday became the latest contestant to get evicted from the house of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. He was among the six nominated contestants for this week. Besides him, Sonali Patil, Meenal Shah, Vikas Patil, Vishal Nikam and Sneha Wagh were nominated. The rest of the contestants will continue to be part of the show. Emotional housemates bid adieu to him and he said that he experienced a really good time inside the house.

Show host Mahesh Manjrekar asked Aavishkar what went wrong with his strategies and game inside the house. Manjrekar asked him because he had earlier asserted that he would remain in the house for 100 days.

Replying to the show host, Aavishkar said, “I tried my best. However, other contestants were devoted and more focused on the game than I was. This can be a reason why I got evicted earlier."

The eviction of Aavishkar led to some emotional moments inside Bigg Boss House. Sneha Wagh bid adieu to ex-husband and contestant Aavishkar in an emotional way.

“Aavishkar, I wanted to say one thing before you leave. I was shocked when I saw you in the house during the launch. I did not even want to stay in the house for a second, but everything became easier as days passed. There was a different relationship earlier, but it changed later on," she said.

Sneha also asked Aavishkar to call her at his wedding and promised that she would surely make it. Aavishkar later asked Sneha to plan strategies to reach the finale, and she assured him the same.

On Saturday, actor Neetha Shetty entered the house as the second wild-card contestant in the show. She entered the stage with a smashing performance and entertained everyone.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3, which has a run time of 100 days, premiered on September 19. It is airing on Colors Marathi channel.

