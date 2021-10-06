Bigg Boss Marathi: Akshay Waghmare's Organ-Donation Post Going Viral on Insta

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 saw contestants Akshay Waghmare and Vishal Nikam getting into a physical fight. In the recent episode, Bigg Boss had given ‘Majhe Madke Bhari, Dusryache Madke Fodi’ task to the contestants after dividing them into two teams — Team A and Team B.

Each team had to paint the pots (Madke) and protect those from the other team. Akshay and Vishal were on opposite sides and had a fight, which led to the cancellation of the task.

Akshay Waghmare and Vishal Nikam are among the nominated contestants for eviction this week.

Akshay is a well-known model and actor, who has mostly worked in Marathi Movies. Amid his appeal to his fans to vote for him, an old Instagram post of him has been doing rounds. In the old post, he shared his decision for organ donation.

On World Organ Donation day (August 13) in 2017, Akshay had shared pictures of a hospital form wherein he informed his fans that he will donate lungs, kidneys, pancreas, bones and skin after his death. He had posted the consent form for posthumous organ donation to the concerned organization.

Akshay is the grandson of the legendary Marathi actor Dada Kondk. He is also the son-in-law of politician Arun Gawli. He married Gawli’s daughter Yogita in 2020. On May 7, 2021, Akshay and Yogita became parents of a baby girl.

Akshay was born in Mumbai in 1988. After completing his schooling in Mumbai, he completed his Bachelor’s degree in computer science from Model College. Later, he finished his Masters in the same subject from a Pune-based college.

He has appeared in many TV shows and films (mostly in the Marathi language). He also won the title ‘Hottest Man Of Marathi TV’ in 2019.

