Bigg Boss Marathi: Amrita Dhongde And Prasad Lock Horns; Watch Promo

One of our favourite reality shows, Bigg Boss Marathi keeps making headlines for controversies, light moments and arguments among contestants. Just like every other Bigg Boss, the Marathi version is also filled with so much drama, fights, and unique individuality.

The show is getting more interesting and viewers are supporting their favourite contestants. The official account of Colors Marathi has shared a post on Instagram that shows the promo of tonight’s episode. The video shows a fight between Amrita Dhongde and Prasad in the house. While posting the video, the channel wrote, “Amruta Dhongde angry after Prasad Sir failed in BIGG BOSS school. “BIGG BOSS Marathi", tonight at 10:00 pm. Only on Colors Marathi and anytime on Voot.” The video has received over 40,000 views and fans have filled the comments section with their opinion and support.

There was a task, named BB High School, underway and some members will be seen in the role of students and some in the role of teachers. Amrita Dhongde and Prasad are going to fight in this task today.

Because of the wild card contestants, the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house is currently performing well. Rakhi Sawant, Meera Jagannath, Aroh Velankar, and Vishal Nikam altered the game’s pattern by entering the house with a wild card. Vishal and Meera left the house within the last week. Rakhi and Aaroh, on the other hand, are still in the house.

