Bigg Boss Marathi: Amruta Dhongade Misses Her Family, Kiran and Prasad Comfort Her

Season 4 of Bigg Boss Marathi is giving a fun-filled ride to its audience. With laughter, fighting, emotions, love, and hatred all in one, it’s been two weeks of sheer entertainment. As far as the show is concerned, Kiran Mane was seen arguing with Amruta Dhongade but this time the situation has changed. Amruta Dhongade was sobbing as she missed her family. Kiran Mane and Prasad went to console her and made her laugh.

Kiran Mane hugged Amruta and asked why she was crying. She said she was feeling homesick. Kiran Mane then said that the members of the house were a family at least for a few months. Reviewers of Bigg Boss on YouTube also quoted this statement from Kiran Mane. Prasad also tried to make her laugh with his jokes. At last, Amruta Dhongade smiled and all of them hugged each other.

Homesickness is a common feeling that housemates experience after two or three weeks. They get a chance to meet their family members only after 5-10 weeks. But that also comes as a task and at an expense of ration or nomination. Talking about Amruta’s cine career, she climbed the ladder of success after Mithun, a movie and a daily soap Mrs Mukhyamantri.

Amruta in her Marathi film Mithun starred opposite Vishal Nikam. Amruta Dhongade looks up to Madhuri Dixit as her role model. Amruta was last seen on a TV show with Sachit Patil in Chandane Shimpit Jashi. Due to Covid induced lockdown, the show went off-air only after a few episodes.

