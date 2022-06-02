Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant Sonali Patil’s Food Reels Is Going Viral

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Sonali Patil loves to share photos and videos with her fans and friends on social media. Recently, she shared a funny Insta Reels, which is winning hearts online.

In the video, Sonali is wearing a beautiful green saree and it seems like she attended a wedding and was engrossed in having her food. Her plate is loaded with rice, puri bhaji, papad and a lot of things. Sonali is so engrossed in eating that she isn’t looking at anything other than food on her plate. With this Reels, she has announced that her new vlog is coming soon. And, fans are loving it. A person wrote, “Yes, we are not as enthusiastic about marriage as we are at dinner.” Another one has jokingly said, “Bapare, how slowly you are eating and used a laughing emoji.” It received more than 118 k views.

Sonali loves to surprise her fans. A few days back, she shared another Reels on Instagram. Here, she was seen in a glittery green short dress. She styled her look with straight open hair and her makeup was on point. She was seen dancing at a party to Guru Randhawa’s song Nach Meri Rani. Her fans loved the video and it got 40.4 k views.

Sonali made her Television debut in 2018 with the Marathi TV Show Julta Julta Jultay Ki. She played the role of Rekha. The show revolved around a short stature boy named Vijay and a tall rebellious girl named Apoorva who marries Vijay in a fit of rage.

In 2022, she played the protagonist Vaijayanti in the daily soap Vauju No 1. In the series, Vaijayanti played a quick-witted girl who has a unique solution to any kind of problem. But Sonali gained popularity after appearing in the famous reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3.

