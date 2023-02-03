The fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi recently concluded. Kiran Mane, who secured the third spot in the show, has gained a huge popularity. Mane is now in the news after he extended his condolences following Nashik District Youth Congress President Manas Pagar’s death. Manas died in an accident on Wednesday night. Sharing the photo of Manas on Facebook, the actor penned a long note.

In the note, Kiran stated that it is unbearable pain for him to lose such a wise, patient and studious friend like Manas. The caption written in Marathi read, “I say to you, death is all this… This is all acceptable… Still, such an untimely, unexpected, accidental occurrence of a like-minded friend takes a lot from life! You were younger than me, man… There was a lot more to be done. Wanted you to live long. After reading many of my posts, your appreciation, therapy, analysis, phones, long messages, lots of chats… And in the end, ‘Come home when you come to Nashik sir’ — I will miss all this. I never dreamed that one day I would have to post a tribute to you. I can’t tolerate such an untimely departure of a wise, patient, studious friend like you….Feeling like being tired.”

Political leader Satyajeet Tambe shared the shocking news on Twitter while paying tribute to the late Youth Congress President of Nashik. “A heartfelt tribute, my staunch supporter and friend, Nashik District Youth Congress President, Manas Pagar passed away accidentally. This is mind-numbing news. It’s shocking news,” said Satyajeet.

Akshay Kelkar became the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi’s fourth season. Kiran Mane was the second runner-up in the reality TV show. Recently, Mane shared a video on Instagram where an elderly woman is seen kissing and hugging him. He shared the cute clip and penned an emotional note on how this 92-year-old fan from Ajola pampered him like his grandson.

