Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Mira Jagannath Grooves Flawlessly to Pushpa’s Sami Sami

Mira Jagannath emerged as one of the most promising faces in Marathi cinema after Bigg Boss Marathi season 3. The diva stays active on Instagram, posting her snaps and videos. Recently, she uploaded an Instagram reel grooving to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa song.

The actor looks ravishingly gorgeous in a green saree. Mira chose to wear colour-coordinated bangles for the accessories. The beach background was a major highlight of this video. Mira danced like a pro to the song, perfectly enacting Rashmika Mandanna’s steps. Her fans were pleasantly surprised to see this awesome performance by the diva. They showered the comment section with hearts and fire emojis.

It seems that Mira is loving her newfound love for dancing. The actress shook a leg on the rap version of the viral peanut song, Kacha Badam. Mira is grooving on this one with Jay Dudhane. Jay tagged Mira in this video he uploaded on Instagram. You’re bound to smile as you watch these actors’ perfectly coordinated steps. Jay wrote in the caption, “Badaam Badaam with this Khajuur".

Who was better? Both actors danced so well that it became excruciatingly difficult to spot who was the better of the two.

Mira posted another video dancing to Kacha Badam with Jay and other people. Other people spotted in the video are most probably crew members of Mira’s upcoming project.

On that note, Mira and Jay are soon to be seen in Anand Shinde’s new song, according to reports. Fans were waiting for an official announcement for this song when Mira posted a still from the upcoming project on Instagram. Mira also teased some of the song’s lyrics on her Instagram story. Fans are waiting for this project with much anticipation. They have loved Mira and Jay’s on-screen chemistry in Bigg Boss Season 3 Marathi and are waiting to witness the same in this project. Jay had also gone to Mira’s village to meet her family a few days ago.

