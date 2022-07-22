Bigg Boss Marathi Fame Mira Jagannath Looks Stunning In Navy Blue Off-Shoulder Dress

Mira Jagannath is one of the most promising faces in the Marathi Cine Industry. Her popularity peaked after she appeared in the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3. The diva is very active on social media and shares various photos or videos to stay connected with her fans.

A few days ago, the actress shared some photos in a summery yellow sleeveless bodycon dress. She looks gorgeous. Sharing the picture Mira wrote, “Let them think, you do your thing.” And her amazing pictures were clicked by photographer Kaustubh Modak.

On the work front, Mira is an Indian Television actress and model. She works mainly in the Marathi Industry. She made her acting debut with the Marathi Television show Mazya Navryachi Bayko wherein she played the role of Sanjana. She also appeared in various music videos like Yeh Saajna and Shilavati and also acted in the web series Live Independent.

The actress also got featured in the television show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla and portrayed the role of Momo. But she got her breakthrough after appearing in the popular television reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3. After this show, she garnered a huge fan base and came into the limelight.

